15-year-old arrested in connection to hold and secure at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute

Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a hold and secure that was placed at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener.

Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of Charles Street East after receiving reports of an online threat to cause harm to staff and students at the high school.

Cameron Heights was temporarily placed into a hold and secure as a safety precaution during the investigation.

Officials said there will be an increased police presence in the area, but there is "no immediate threat to public safety."

School board officials also tweeted about the incident, asking parents and caregivers to avoid calling the school during the hold and secure.

Police identified and arrested a 15-year-old male and charged him with one count of uttering threats to cause death. The teen is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7, 2022.

A tweet from the school board around 11:45 a.m. said police had lifted the hold and secure, adding the school day would continue normally.

"Police pulled up and we had to stay inside for 2.5 hours," said student Jamal Ahmadi.

"The hold and secure was unknown at the time," said Grade 12 student Filip Popovic. "Nobody knew what it was about. Everyone was just told to remain in class and continue their schoolwork."

The WRDSB said the principal and guidance counsellor can help anyone who might need access to mental health resources after the incident.

The latest incident hinted at an ongoing trend after a number of online threats made towards schools over the past few weeks.

On Oct. 28, St. Mary's High School in Kitchener and Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge were placed under hold and secure after an alleged social media threat, which police said originate in the U.S.

That same week, a Snapchat post threatened violence to staff and students at a school by the name of "Central" alerted police in Toronto, Stratford, St. Thomas and Kawartha Lakes. In all cases, the threat was deemed not viable.

Police said they're taking any threats seriously.

