

CTV Kitchener





More than 100 Waterloo Regional Police employees are currently performing modified duties, with another 67 not coming into work at all.

The numbers are contained in a report which was presented to the region’s police board on Wednesday.

The organization currently employs 775 sworn officers and 340 civilians.

According to the report, 53 employees are currently off work due to illness or injury, while 14 others are on parental leave. Another 102 employees have been assigned to modified duties because of temporary inability to perform their regular functions.

In total, those numbers represent 15 per cent of the organization’s entire workforce.

Chief Bryan Larkin said police currently use a staffing model which assumes all employees will perform their full duties. When that doesn’t happen, he told reporters, the impact is felt in quantifiable ways.

“That will naturally have an impact on the delivery of services, on response times, on visibility,” he said.

Police are currently working on a staffing management analysis. Larkin says its focus will be on improving internal systems, rather than calling for an increase in resources.

“Do we need more police officers, or do we need to look internally at what’s driving some of the challenges and capacity issues we have?” he said.

Police board chair Tom Galloway said the organization has added new communications centre staff over the past few years, which has improved overtime and staffing issues in that department, and negotiated with the Waterloo Regional Police Association union to permit the hiring of part-time employees.

“That’s allowed for less overtime to be accumulated,” Galloway said.

The report also found that the average civilian WRPS employee takes 16 sick days per year, while the average sworn officer calls in sick 10 times. The national average, according to Statistics Canada, is just under 11 sick days per year.