

CTV Kitchener





Parts of southern Ontario could see 15 cm of snow or more fall between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.

As of Thursday morning, the agency was warning that there was “considerable uncertainty” around its forecast, although it believed significant snow was possible in some areas.

Most of southern Ontario was expected to see rain develop earlier in the day on Thursday, then change over to snow later as temperatures dipped below the freezing mark.

Areas considered most likely to see 15 cm or more snowfall included Oxford-Brant, Haldimand-Norfolk, and areas around London, Sarnia, Hamilton and Niagara Region.

Strong and gusting winds could also cause localized issues around blowing snow and low visibility.