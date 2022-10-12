142 charges issued in Brantford Back-to-School Road Safety Blitz

A total of 142 charges were laid as a result of the Brantford Police Service (BPS) Traffic Unit Back-to-School Road Safety Blitz. Launched in September 2022, the road safety initiative looks for aggressive drivers, speeding and conducts stop sign enforcement in school safety zones throughout Brantford.

Speeding accounted for 59 of the charges laid, with one additional driver being charged with stunt driving.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers travelling 40 km/hr over the posted speed limit in speed zones below 80 km/hr, you will now be charged with stunt driving. In addition to fees and demerit points, a driver charged with stunt driving will now receive a 30-day driver licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment under the new rules.

In addition to speeding charges, the road safety initiative saw one charge issued for use of a cell phone and 81 other charges for moving violations, improper documents and vehicle deficiencies.

Police are also reminding motorists to continue to use caution around school buses. Drivers who fail to stop when a school bus has activated its flashing red lights could face a minimum $400 fine and six demerit points for a first offence.

BPS urges motorists to commute safely and to continue to use extra caution when travelling through residential areas, school zones and along bus routes.