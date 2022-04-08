14-year-old reportedly threatens others with spray can and lighter
A teenager is facing a number of charges after reportedly threatening a group of other youths with a lighter and aerosol spray that can be used as a torch.
Waterloo regional police were called to the incident in the area of 115 Christopher Drive in Cambridge around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials say several youths were in a plaza during a lunch break and were approached by the suspect who was using a lighter and aerosol spray as a torch. He also reportedly had a broken glass bottle and a knife.
The group got away and reported the incident.
According to police, no one was hurt.
A 14-year-old Cambridge male has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering death threats.
