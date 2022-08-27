Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old missing from Lynedoch, Ont.

Aubrie Wright was last seen on Saturday Aug. 27 leaving her home in Lynedoch, Ont. on foot.

Wright is 5-foot-2 and 90 to 100 lbs with a thin build.

She has long waist-length blonde hair and was wearing a black T-shirt with a band logo, black jean shorts and flip flops.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.