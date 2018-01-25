

CTV Kitchener





A teenage girl was taken to hospital Wednesday evening after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a road.

The collision brought emergency crews to McGarry Drive in Kitchener around 6:40 p.m.

“A group of young ladies crossed the road … and the last young lady, a 14-year-old Kitchener girl, ended up being struck by an eastbound car,” Waterloo Regional Police Sgt. John Nymann told CTV News.

The girl was “conscious and in a great deal of pain” when she was taken into an ambulance, Nymann said.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Information on the cause of the collision and whether charges would be laid was not available.