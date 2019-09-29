

CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection to Friday’s gunpoint robbery in Kitchener.

A woman was walking in the area of Morgan Avenue and Southill Drive around 9:15 p.m. when she was approached by a male.

Police say he pulled out a gun and then stole the woman’s purse.

The teen was arrested Saturday.

He’s now facing a number of charges including robbery, assault, uttering death threats and possession of stolen property.