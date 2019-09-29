Featured
14-year-old charged with gunpoint robbery
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 5:29PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 29, 2019 5:36PM EDT
Police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection to Friday’s gunpoint robbery in Kitchener.
A woman was walking in the area of Morgan Avenue and Southill Drive around 9:15 p.m. when she was approached by a male.
Police say he pulled out a gun and then stole the woman’s purse.
The teen was arrested Saturday.
He’s now facing a number of charges including robbery, assault, uttering death threats and possession of stolen property.