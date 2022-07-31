14-year-old boy missing from Wiarton, Ont.

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing boy last seen in Wiarton, Ont. Saturday night.

Damon Spencer is described as white, 5-8 and 120 pounds. He has a slim build and short brown hair.

Police say he was last seen on July 30 around 11 p.m. in the area of Brown Street in Wiarton.

Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereabouts to asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.