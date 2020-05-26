KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy has died following an incident on a rural property in Woolwich Township Tuesday night.

Police were called to the property on Letson Drive in Winterbourne around 10 p.m.

They say the teen was operating a tractor when it flipped.

Letson Drive is shutdown in both directions while police and paramedics remain on scene.

More to come ...