14-year-old boy killed in incident involving tractor
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:20PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:35PM EDT
First responders are seen here at the scene of an incident on Letson Drive in Winterbourne. (May 26, 2020.)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy has died following an incident on a rural property in Woolwich Township Tuesday night.
Police were called to the property on Letson Drive in Winterbourne around 10 p.m.
They say the teen was operating a tractor when it flipped.
Letson Drive is shutdown in both directions while police and paramedics remain on scene.
More to come ...