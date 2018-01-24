

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after threatening to “shoot up” a restaurant near Owen Sound, police say.

Grey County OPP say the boy called the restaurant on Sunday threatening to bring a gun to the business.

Investigators identified a 14-year-old boy from Saugeen First Nation as the person behind the call. One of his parents brought him to the OPP station in Wiarton Monday to turn himself in. He has been charged with mischief and uttering threats.

Police say the boy never had access to a gun.