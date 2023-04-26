14 truckers charged for taking wrong detour amid construction near Elmira

Waterloo regional police say more than a dozen heavy truck operators were charged for not obeying detour restrictions near Elmira Tuesday.

As of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said 14 truck drivers had been charged for taking New Jerusalem Road so far that day.

Heavy trucks are prohibited on New Jerusalem Road and are required to use the designated detour along Church Street, Northfield Drive and Sawmill Road.

The detour is in place while Arthur Street is closed for construction.

The construction and closure is scheduled to last until Friday.