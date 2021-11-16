14 employees at Sunnyside Home terminated for not complying with vaccine mandate

KITCHENER -

Fourteen staff members at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener have been terminated for failing to follow the province's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

As of Monday, staff at Ontario's long-term care homes needed to show proof of vaccination in order to work.

In a release from the region on Tuesday morning, officials said the 14 staff members "represent a variety of roles throughout Sunnyside Home and the region is working to backfill positions as soon as possible."

Sunnyside Home is owned and operated by the Region of Waterloo.

“As a long term care home provider, we have a responsibility to protect residents, their families, and our staff,” said Region of Waterloo CAO Bruce Lauckner in the news release. “We know that vaccination is our best defense at keeping the community safe and the virus at bay.”

The directive from the Ministry of Long-Term Care was issued in October, making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for staff, volunteers, students and contractors by Nov. 15, unless they had a valid medical exemption.

The release said 22 employees have received one dose and are able to keep working under the directive. They must receive a second dose by Dec. 13.

“We have supported staff through the process of getting their vaccination and I am pleased that we were able to raise our numbers and get more staff vaccinated. Unfortunately, some staff have made the decision to remain unvaccinated. While we had hoped for a different outcome, we must follow direction from the Ministry of Long Term Care," Lauckner said in the release.

Any staff who don't receive their second dose by Dec. 13 "will not receive an extension."