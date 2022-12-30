$14,000 worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police seized suspected drugs and two people were arrested as a result of a traffic stop in Kitchener.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, at around 10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Victoria Street North.

According to a news release, officers determined the driver of the vehicle was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Through the investigation, an estimated $14,000 worth of drugs were seized including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

A 46-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, were arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both people were held for a bail hearing.