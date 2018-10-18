

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk County OPP are trying to track down a missing 13-year-old girl.

They say Lily Patricia Graves had a disagreement with her mother Wednesday at their Delhi home.

She left around 11 p.m. and didn’t return.

Her mother contacted police Thursday morning to report Lily missing.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweater with an American flag on the back.

Lily is described as white, with an average build and red curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).