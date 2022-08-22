13-year-old missing from Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Daniel Dore was last seen in Victoria Park in Kitchener on Saturday Aug. 20.

According to police, Dore is 5-foot-2, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, grey track pants and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.