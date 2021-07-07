BRANT COUNTY -- A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being pulled from a small lake in Brant County Tuesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brant County OPP responded to a trailer park campground on Fourth Concession Road for a water-related incident.

Police say a 13-year-old victim was in distress and had been pulled from a small lake on the property. They were airlifted to a London area hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Police are remaining the public to be extra vigilant with water safety.

"Though sometimes unthinkable tragedies occur, the OPP encourage everyone to do their part to prevent it from happening," Brant County OPP said in a release.