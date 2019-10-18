

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Woodstock Police say a 13-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after falling from playground equipment Friday morning.

Officers were called to a local school around 11:30 a.m.

They say the girl was playing on the playground when she fell and suffered injuries to her head.

She was taken to Woodstock General Hospital before being taken to London Health Sciences in critical condition.

Police say no foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.