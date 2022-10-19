13-year-old cyclist taken to hospital following collision in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police said a cyclist has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in Kitchener.

Police said two cyclists, a 13-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man, were crossing Ottawa Street North near Midland Drive on their bikes when they were struck.

The collision closed a portion of Ottawa Street North for several hours for the police investigation.

Police tweeted about the road closure just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Ottawa Street North will be closed in both directions for the investigation,” police said in the tweet.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.