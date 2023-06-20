13-year-old charged with voyeurism by Guelph police

A cellphone found recording video in a girls' bathroom at an elementary school has led to charges for a 13-year-old.

According to a Guelph police news release, two 13-year-old girls had just used the washroom Monday afternoon when they found a hidden phone recording video.

The phone was turned over and police were called.

Later that evening, a boy came to the police station with his parents and was arrested.

A 13-year-old from Guelph has been charged with voyeurism and will appear in court in August.