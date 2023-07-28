13-year-old arrested for 2 assaults in 24 hours: Guelph police

A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Guelph police after he allegedly participated in two serious assaults in less than 24 hours.

Guelph police said in a news release said that on Wednesday evening, a 15-year-old Guelph male received a message from a 13-year-old, asking to meet so the younger teen could return property of his. Police said the two teens, along with several other friends, met near a park on Edinburgh Road North.

“A friend of the younger boy grabbed the victim in a headlock, choking him until he lost consciousness,” police said in the release.

Police said the 13-year-old then kicked the victim several times while he was on the ground.

The two suspects were arrested later that evening. The 13-year-old and a 16-year-old male are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and were released with conditions, including a 9 p.m. curfew.

On Thursday, at around 8:30 p.m., police received reports of an altercation between two groups of youths downtown.

“During the altercation, one of the youths pulled out a small knife and threatened to stab another teen before all involved parties fled the area,” police said.

Before 10 p.m., the 13-year-old from the earlier incident was seen downtown and was arrested after trying to flee on foot. Police believe he had been involved in the second incident.

He was arrested again and charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breaching his undertaking from the night before.