13 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; active infections drop

Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections dropped significantly.

The region has now confirmed 19,735 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,305 resolved infections and 300 deaths.

Active cases decreased by 48 in Tuesday's update, down from 176 to 128.

Hospitalizations also decreased in the past 24 hours, dropping from seven to four. There are currently four people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Active outbreaks across Waterloo Region remain unchanged in the past day, still sitting at six.

Meanwhile, another 7,249 COVID-19 tests were processed since Friday. As of Tuesday, the region's positivity rate sits at 1.6 per cent – a decrease from 2.2 per cent last Friday.

The reproductive rate of the virus in the community still sits at 0.9.

Another 20 infections were confirmed as the Delta variant in Tuesday's report.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,452 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

2,945 are the Delta variant

261 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Since the vaccine rollout launched, Waterloo Region has administered 866,467 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More than 84.4 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and 89.4 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Waterloo Region's entire population, 72.72 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76.98 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, 429 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday – the lowest daily case count since mid-August.

Of the new infections, 301 were among people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 128 cases involved fully vaccinated individuals.

Ontario has now confirmed 589,041 COVID-19 cases and 9,757 deaths through the duration of the pandemic.

