120 canines jump in Guelph community pool for dog swim event
Lyon Pool in Guelph was packed for a Labour Day swim, but the event wasn’t for humans.
The first ever dog swim saw 120 canines jump into the water and hang out poolside for the afternoon.
“It’s nice to be out of the house myself, but it’s even nicer to have something for him to do,” said Brandon Inns, owner of Dexter. “He has been cooped up for so long, it’s been a bit for him to not see his friends and family around.”
The event was also a fundraiser for the Guelph Humane Society, with donations being collected by the pool.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau; Liberal leader won't bow to 'anti-vaxxer mobs'
Justin Trudeau says his pandemic recovery policies won't be shaped by the demands of what he called 'anti-vaxxer mobs' that have dogged his campaign events in recent weeks, including some who threw debris at the Liberal leader on Monday.
Liberals, Conservatives trade barbs on vaccines as wedge issue re-emerges
As the election campaign heads into a week with two official debates, vaccines have re-emerged as a wedge issue for the federal party leaders.
Everything you need to know about the new travel rules coming into effect Sept. 7
Canada will allow fully vaccinated international travellers who meet entry conditions admittance into Canada for non-essential purposes, such as tourism, beginning Tuesday, September 7.
Delta variant eight times less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies from vaccines in a lab setting: study
The Delta variant may have taken over as quickly as it did not only because of an increased infectivity, but because it is less affected by neutralizing antibodies produced by prior infection with COVID-19 or produced by vaccines, according to a new study that looked at the variant in a lab setting.
Montreal entices teens to get vaccinated with video games, cash prizes
With low COVID-19 vaccination rates among teens in Montreal, the city is turning to video games to encourage them to get the jab.
Want to help people right now in Afghanistan? Here's where you can donate
After the Taliban reclaimed Afghanistan and in light of the Canadian military mission ending, here’s how you can help organizations with your donations.
Receptionist at Toronto law firm dies from stab wounds after business targeted by suspect, police say
A 29-year-old woman who was stabbed at a Toronto law office has died in hospital and a 33-year-old man in custody stands accused of her murder, police say.
Mail-in ballots still inaccessible for blind voters, advocates say
The Council of Canadians with Disabilities is calling on the government to do more for blind Canadians, pointing out that the Special Ballot to vote by mail is useless to blind voters unless they gain aid from a sighted person, impeding their right to vote in secret.
Stormy and soggy: What the almanacs are saying about Canada's winter forecast
Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac are predicting a soggy, stormy winter across Canada.
London
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau; Liberal leader won't bow to 'anti-vaxxer mobs'
Justin Trudeau says his pandemic recovery policies won't be shaped by the demands of what he called 'anti-vaxxer mobs' that have dogged his campaign events in recent weeks, including some who threw debris at the Liberal leader on Monday.
-
'Surgical mask over cloth mask'; London, Ont. nurse suggests higher protection for unvaccinated children heading back to school
Thousands of families in Southwestern Ontario are enjoying one last day off before heading back to school.
-
From pondering retirement to relief ace: Braeden Ferrington helps London Majors to IBL pennant
After six seasons in the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL), London Majors pitcher Braeden Ferrington was ready to hang up the cleats.
Windsor
-
SIU investigation launched following police-involved shooting in Chatham-Kent
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a police-involved shooting in Tilbury that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night.
-
Heritage Road in Kingsville closed following fatal collision
The OPP is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Kingsville.
-
Overnight crash damages Ottawa Street restaurant patio
An Ottawa Street restaurant had its sidewalk patio destroyed following a collision overnight Sunday.
Barrie
-
OPP urge drivers to be aware of school buses
The new school year is hours away, and with many students returning to the classroom, the roads will become more congested in Simcoe County.
-
Yoga group raises money for Special Olympic athlete to compete in Orillia
A group came together in Barrie to workout and raise money for a Special Olympic athlete to compete in a marathon in Orillia.
-
What's open and closed this Labour Day Monday
For families looking to pick up those remaining school supplies or enjoy one last day before the school year kicks off, here's what's open and closed this holiday Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Public Health reports seventh death related to COVID-19
Another person has died as a result of COVID-19, Algoma Public Health announced Monday.
-
Effort to preserve underground North Bay military complex gains momentum
Momentum is building in the fight to save the underground NORAD military complex in North Bay.
-
Greater Sudbury celebrates labour movement
On Labour Day on Monday, several unions and the Sudbury and District Labour Council gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of working people and unions, with a focus on making it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Security guard shot in ByWard Market after man denied entry to bar
Ottawa police have arrested a Scarborough man after he allegedly shot a security guard in the ByWard Market overnight.
-
Ottawa’s annual Labour Day Parade gets back on the streets
Ottawa's annual Labour Day parade returned to city streets in 2021 after celebrations were held virtually in 2020.
-
Ottawa sees 29 new COVID-19 cases on Labour Day
Ottawa Public Health says another 29 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. There are seven people in hospital, with two in the ICU.
Toronto
-
Receptionist at Toronto law firm dies from stab wounds after business targeted by suspect, police say
A 29-year-old woman who was stabbed at a Toronto law office has died in hospital and a 33-year-old man in custody stands accused of her murder, police say.
-
New Canadian border rule expected to cause major delays at Toronto Pearson. Here's what to expect
As Canada prepares to loosen border restrictions, Toronto Pearson is warning travellers that there will be major delays at the airport.
-
Toronto man charged with murder after police discover two people dead inside home
A 26-year-old man is facing murder charges after two people were found dead inside a Toronto home.
Montreal
-
'If I die... I'll die': Jeanette Zacarias Zapata was told she wasn't fit to box, says father
The 18-year-old boxer who died in a Montreal hospital this week had been told she was unfit to fight, her father told a Mexican newspaper. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata decided to press forward anyway, but Quebec organizers weren't warned.
-
Habs GM explains reasoning behind Kotkaniemi decision
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin spoke to media about losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and why Habs management decided they weren't ready to match the Hurricanes' $6.1 million offer to the young player.
-
Hailstorm hits Montreal after severe thunderstorm watch
Montrealers captured a dramatic hailstorm on Monday after a severe thunderstorm watch came into effect.
Atlantic
-
Maritime students, parents prepare for 'mostly normal' return to school
While the back-to-school experience will look a bit different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say there are some things parents can do to help their children ease back into the routine.
-
'Enough is enough'; CUPE N.B. members prepare for strike votes this week
Thousands of Public Sector workers in New Brunswick are preparing for strike votes, as the deadline that Canadian Union of Public Employees N.B. gave to the province to reach an agreement expired Monday.
-
Close polls mean Atlantic Canada could get ''a lot more'' campaign attention
Polls showing a close result ahead of Canada’s federal election may prompt party leaders to sharpen their focus in Atlantic Canada.
Winnipeg
-
PPC leader Maxime Bernier returns to Manitoba touting anti-vaccine passport message
Hundreds of people went to The Forks Monday evening for a rally in support of the People's Party of Canada.
-
Federal candidates battle for hotly contested Winnipeg riding
The federal election is two weeks away, and candidates in one hotly contested Winnipeg riding are vying for votes.
-
Rare medal given at Treaty 2 signing passed on through Manitoba family for 150 years
A rare medal given to Treaty 2 signatories in 1837 has been passed down through seven generations of a Manitoba family to keep the history behind the artifact alive.
Calgary
-
Alberta to keep COVID-19 testing past Sept. 27
The Alberta government has decided to continue testing for COVID-19 past Sept. 27 as the fourth wave continues to grow across the province.
-
Harris throws four TD passes, leads Elks to 32-20 win over Stampeders
Trevor Harris threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers to lead the Edmonton Elks to a 32-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Monday at McMahon Stadium.
-
Stampeders kick off final home game before vaccine system is implemented
The Canadian Football League’s Labour Day classic at McMahon Stadium will be the final home game for the Calgary Stampeders that fans can attend without being required to provide proof of vaccination.
Edmonton
-
Human remains found under Walterdale Bridge
A passerby discovered the remains just before 1:30 p.m. and contacted police.
-
Alberta to keep COVID-19 testing past Sept. 27
The Alberta government has decided to continue testing for COVID-19 past Sept. 27 as the fourth wave continues to grow across the province.
-
Harris throws four TD passes, leads Elks to 32-20 win over Stampeders
Trevor Harris threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers to lead the Edmonton Elks to a 32-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Monday at McMahon Stadium.
Vancouver
-
Mayor claims woman ran over his foot during altercation in Surrey, B.C., grocery store parking lot
The mayor of Surrey, B.C., says he was “verbally assaulted” and hit by a car on Saturday.
-
B.C. teachers concerned back-to-school COVID-19 protocols not enough
When B.C. students return to their kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms on Tuesday, school will be a lot closer to normal than it was last year.
-
Calls for stricter protocols on masks in B.C. apartment buildings
Should residents of apartment and condo buildings have to wear masks in common areas? The B.C. Ministry of Health's explanation of the province's re-implemented mask mandate does not specifically address it.