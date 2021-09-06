120 canines jump in Guelph community pool for dog swim event

KITCHENER -

Lyon Pool in Guelph was packed for a Labour Day swim, but the event wasn’t for humans.

The first ever dog swim saw 120 canines jump into the water and hang out poolside for the afternoon.

“It’s nice to be out of the house myself, but it’s even nicer to have something for him to do,” said Brandon Inns, owner of Dexter. “He has been cooped up for so long, it’s been a bit for him to not see his friends and family around.”

The event was also a fundraiser for the Guelph Humane Society, with donations being collected by the pool.