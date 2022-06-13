12-year-old seriously injured in utility vehicle rollover

Provincial police said a 12-year-old had serious, but non-life threatening injuries, after the utility vehicle they were riding in rolled over.

It happened on June 9, at a rural property near 4th Line in Hagersville.

Haldimand County OPP said two 12-year-olds were in the Gator Utility Vehicle when it slid and rolled over, trapping one of the children underneath.

They were then transported to a local hospital before being airlifted by an air ambulance to a hospital outside the region.

The other child was not hurt.