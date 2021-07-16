Advertisement
12-year-old in serious condition after ATV crash
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 2:34PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 16, 2021 4:04PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of an ATV crash on Fife Road in Woolwich Township. (July 16, 2021)
KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating an ATV collision that sent a 12-year-old boy to hospital.
It happened around noon Friday in Woolwich Township, near Fife and Chilligo Roads.
Police say the boy, who was riding the ATV, was airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
Ornge told CTV News he had critical injuries.
Both Fife and Chilligo Roads were closed for several hours while first responders were on scene.
No other details have been released at this time.
