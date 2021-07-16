KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating an ATV collision that sent a 12-year-old boy to hospital.

It happened around noon Friday in Woolwich Township, near Fife and Chilligo Roads.

Police say the boy, who was riding the ATV, was airlifted to a hospital outside the region.

Ornge told CTV News he had critical injuries.

Both Fife and Chilligo Roads were closed for several hours while first responders were on scene.

No other details have been released at this time.