12-year-old girl charged for taking mother’s vehicle
Brantford Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street in Brantford, Ont., are seen on Nov. 23, 2012. (CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 3:22PM EST
A 12-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly taking her mother’s vehicle without her knowledge.
Brantford police say they were called to a home in the city early Sunday morning after the girl’s mother realized that her daughter had “snuck out” of the home.
The girl returned home with the vehicle moments before a police officer responded.
The girl has been charged with taking a vehicle without consent.