12-year-old charged with assault in North Perth

Police have charged a North Perth 12-year-old with assault after the child allegedly brandished a blade at someone in a park.

In a media release, OPP said it happened around 6 p.m. on June 26 on Elizabeth Street East in North Perth.

Police said the 12-year-old approached a person at the park and brandished “an edged weapon.”

The child is now charged with assault and uttering threats. They are scheduled to appear in court in Stratford at a later date.