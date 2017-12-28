

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Who steals dentures? Or a dancing pole? Or a goat?

These heists may make sense to the people plotting them, but to the rest of us they seem eccentric or even pointless.

Here’s a look at 12 of the strangest things reported stolen in our coverage area in 2017:

---

$2,000 worth of dried ginseng

Ginseng heists are nothing new – they made our year-end roundups of odd thefts in 2015 and 2016 – but there was something different about one reported in mid-February.

While the 2015 case involved ginseng crops being ripped out of the ground, and the 2016 theft was a massive haul of processed ginseng with an estimated value above $100,000, the 2017 ginseng caper was a little smaller in scope.

Norfolk County OPP said a box containing about $2,000 worth of dried ginseng was stolen from the garage of a home in the Townsend area while the homeowners slept.

The thief or thieves also made their way into the house, taking a wallet that had a lot of cash in it.

---

A massive amount of cheese

One of the most bizarre burglaries on this list is also one of the very few that was solved.

In late February, thieves cleaned out the cooler of the Village Cheese Mill near Ingersoll.

They made off with 30 blocks of cheese, five wheels of gouda and about 18 kilograms in curds, as well as – and we’ll take a deep breath before starting on the non-cheese list – cash, DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps, books and pre-stamped envelopes.

The owner of the store told us that it was the second time the store had been broken into in less than three months.

A few weeks after the theft, Oxford County OPP announced that two London residents had been arrested in connection with the case. The cheese was never found.

---

An adult dancing pole

A late-February heist in Port Dover left us with many questions.

Norfolk County OPP said an “adult dancing pole” had been stolen from the bedroom of a home on Mardon Avenue. Two door handles were also taken.

The combined estimated value of the items was about $250.

Among the outstanding pieces of information were why the pole was in the bedroom in the first place, why anyone who knew about it would steal it, and how the door handles factored into the scheme.

---

Antique wooden cow yokes

What’s a cow yoke?

(Here’s where we make a joke about being black and white and stolen all over. Or a yoke about it. But we digress.)

In fact, we know what a cow yoke is. We know that it’s an item typically affixed to cattle to help them haul heavy loads.

We know this thanks to a bizarre burglary at a home in the Town of Erin in late March.

Wellington County OPP said multiple cow yokes were stolen from a barn on Wellington Road 42, along with antique wood. In total, the stolen items were valued at $8,000.

---

Dentures

An April theft in Norfolk County was nothing to smile about.

Three sets of dentures were reported stolen from a home on William Street in Delhi.

According to Norfolk County OPP, nothing else was taken during the break-in.

---

Photographs of Elton John and a $10,000 comforter

One of the most outlandish heists of the year occurred at a home in the Windham area, south of Brantford.

On April 30, Norfolk County OPP officers were dispatched to a report of a break-in.

Among the items stolen, police reported, were “photographs of Elton John, a large television set and a $10,000 comforter that had been purchased from Africa.”

---

A truck, by an 8 year old

Who among us hasn’t commandeered a vehicle at the age of eight to drive our younger brother to Tim Hortons?

Well, probably most of us. Almost all of us, really – except for one boy in Jarvis.

In early May, the boy took his parents’ pickup truck and drove it to Tim Hortons for breakfast.

His apparently well-thought-out plan came to a sudden halt when he lost control of the vehicle in the drive-thru area. It ended up in a field near the restaurant.

Neither boy was hurt. Their parents were called and came to the restaurant to get their sons, and no charges were laid.

---

A pizza

A group of people in Kitchener decided to start their Victoria Day weekend by grabbing a pizza – without caring what was on it, and without paying for it.

A pizza delivery driver was robbed of the pizza he was carrying after taking it into a building in the Chandler Drive area.

Waterloo Regional Police say there were eight to 10 men involved, including the one who physically took the pizza from the driver.

The group was last seen running away from the area.

200 frozen turkey pot pies

Imagine breaking into a church, shimmying your way up to a ventilation pipe, and using the ventilation system to make your way to your target.

Must be a high-stakes heist, right?

Well, apparently not.

In late May, that was the suspected method used to pilfer 200 frozen turkey pot pies from St. James Anglican Church in Ingersoll. The pies had been earmarked to be sold as a fundraiser for community groups.

Whoever stole them appeared to be in a hurry to leave, as they left the freezer door open and about 25 more pies on the floor.

A few days after the burglary, a 33-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property in connection with the case. It was not clear what had happened to the pies.

---

47 birds under joint custody

Dozens of birds, including two prize turkeys, were stolen from an Arthur-area home.

Wellington County OPP said the break-in likely occurred June 17.

The tally of stolen birds included 25 chickens, 15 hens and seven turkeys. Police estimated their total value at about $800.

The birds were jointly owned and cared for by two neighbours.

---

An adult tricycle

Not all tricycles are child-sized, as a thief in Norfolk County must have known full well.

On Oct. 24, the theft of an adult tricycle was reported to the OPP.

Police said the bike was likely stolen early that morning from a home on Queen Street North in Port Dover.

The tricycle was described as being a Schwinn Meridian bike, bright blue in colour, with multi-coloured tape on its tires.

---

A six-week-old goat

The final item on our list of bizarre thefts involves an animal so young that 10 of the 12 crimes in this article took place before it was born.

A six-week-old goat was stolen from a barn in Hagersville on Nov. 24. The theft was reported to police about two weeks later.

Haldimand County OPP said that there was no indication that another animal had taken the goat, and that they believed it had been nabbed by a human.