12 fatalities on Waterloo Region roads this year, police say
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 3:21PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service says there have been 12 fatal crashes on the roads so far this year.
Police are reminding drivers to slow down, drive sober, buckle up and put down their phones.
"Do it for yourself, do it for the drivers around you," WRPS said in a tweet.
"Road safety is everyone's responsibility."