Guelph police are investigating the theft of a bicycle worth $12,000.

Police say they were called to home near Gordon Street and University Avenue West on Wednesday morning.

The caller said his bicycle was in his vehicle when it was stolen overnight.

The bike is described as a blue and orange Orbea Rallon mountain bike. A set of wheels and a child’s bicycle seat were also taken.

The total value of the stolen items is more than $13,000.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them.