11-year-old in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Woolwich crash

An 11-year-old child has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Woolwich Township on Thursday.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said it happened around 4:35 p.m. on Katherine Street South near Sawmill Road.

Paramedics transported the child to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Katherine Street was closed between Sawmill Road and Hunsberger Road while officers investigated.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to contact them.