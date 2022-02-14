11-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crash

An 11-year-old girl was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in Wellesley Township over the weekend.

Police said the crash happened on Feb. 12 around 2:35 p.m. on a private property in the area of Boomer Line and Herrgott Road.

Police said a snowmobile was towing the girl on an innertube. The innertube left the path and hit a tree. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, which police said weren’t life-threatening.

The 56-year-old man driving the snowmobile wasn’t injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.