11 people facing weapons, drug charges following raid in Waterloo
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 7:35AM EDT
Three men and two women are facing a slew of charges after regional police executed a search warrant at an address on Columbia Street West in Waterloo.
Police said they found suspected quantities of carfentanil, cocaine, meth, hydromorphone and marijuana.
Also recovered were a loaded rifle, ammunition, replica firearms, prohibited weapons, a crossbow and a compound bow.
They also seized drugs from a car including suspected carfentanil and fentanyl.
Police said two separate people were charged with weapon prohibition breaches.
Altogether, 11 people face charges as a result of the investigation.