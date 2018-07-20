

CTV Kitchener





Three men and two women are facing a slew of charges after regional police executed a search warrant at an address on Columbia Street West in Waterloo.

Police said they found suspected quantities of carfentanil, cocaine, meth, hydromorphone and marijuana.

Also recovered were a loaded rifle, ammunition, replica firearms, prohibited weapons, a crossbow and a compound bow.

They also seized drugs from a car including suspected carfentanil and fentanyl.

Police said two separate people were charged with weapon prohibition breaches.

Altogether, 11 people face charges as a result of the investigation.