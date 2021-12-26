11 people displaced after Christmas Day fire in Cambridge

KITCHENER -

Eleven people have been displaced in Cambridge after a townhouse fire on Christmas Day.

In a series of tweets, the Cambridge Fire Department said they were called to Linden Drive on Saturday night.

"It kind of looked like the whole strip was on fire," said a neighbour named Alicia Maleau. "The smell was so intense. Flames, the smell, and people frantic. It was a lot."

The occupants of the unit, as well as their neighbours in the adjacent units, escaped.

The fire department said only one person was hurt.

The Red Cross was called in to help the 11 people who were displaced.

"[The fire] spread to two units," said Eric Yates, the Chief Fire Prevention Officer. "We've got loss of floors in those units as well as further extension to two additional units. There's probably smoke damage that is propagated to the other units."

Fire at a townhome on Linden Drive in Cambridge.

Linden Drive was closed off until Sunday morning.

"We came back to see what happened," said Maleau. "We thought this whole block was done. They did a really good job of putting it out."

"Our suppression crews did a fantastic job at really containing the fire," Yates said. "Access is very tight."

The investigation into the cause continues.

The fire department estimates the damage at approximately $2 million.

Engineers will be brought in to look at the structural integrity of the complex to determine what can be salvaged.