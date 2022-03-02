11 overdoses in 3 days reported in Kitchener

Naloxone can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. (File photo) Naloxone can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. (File photo)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver