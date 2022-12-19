11 impaired driving charges over weekend, three involved in collisions: regional police

Waterloo regional police are sounding the alarm over a weekend spike in impaired driving.

They say officers charged 11 people with impaired driving between Friday and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Of those 11 incidents, three were involving collisions.

A Festive RIDE to reduce impaired driving is currently being run by police and was set up in Elmira Saturday night.

Police say that, before the weekend's enforcement, officers have checked more than 2,600 vehicles as part of the RIDE program and charged five people with impaired driving.