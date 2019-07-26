

CTV Kitchener





The RCMP have seized $10 million worth of drugs and arrested 11 people as part of a 18-month investigation into a drug trafficking ring operating out of Pearson Airport.

The group is accused of supplying fentanyl, heroin, meth, cocaine and other drugs to markets in southwestern Ontario and the GTA, with Pearson as their main hub.

Two of the men were long-term Sunwing Airlines employees.

Officers conducted a series of raids this week in Kitchener, Brantford, Hamilton, Toronto and Durham.

Andrej Krawczyk, a 40-year-old from Kitchener, was one of the men working for Sunwing.

He’s charged with importing, trafficking and conspiracy to import cocaine, as well as possession the proceeds of crime.

Another man, 39-year-old Tim Adam Lodge of Brantford, is also charged with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

The others include: Derrick Isreal Shand, 42 of Hamilton; Verlon Winston Peters, 36 of Etobicoke; Brittany Michelle Crozier, 22 of Hamiltom; Courtenay Elizabeth Doolittle, 22 Hamilton; Gianni Ballestrin, 46 of Mississauga; Jehan Carvalho, 33 of Toronto; Michael Brutto, 29 of Toronto; Clint McInnes, 49 of Ajax; and Jameal McInnes, 20 of Ajax.

Police seized 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.3 kilograms of heroin, 1 kilogram of meth, 30 kilograms of marijuana, and smaller amounts of carfentanil and cocaine.

“These drugs would have been diluted significantly,” say RCMP in a press release. “Meaning a much higher drug volume would have been distributed to the streets.”

All the drugs came from Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Costa Rica and Aruba.

“The targets were able to facilitate the removal of the cocaine in Canada thereby facilitating the importation,” say RCMP.

They also recovered $400,000 in cash and $170,000 worth of vehicles.

The investigation, dubbed "oWoodcraft", involved undercover officers attempting to purchase 9 kilograms of fentanyl and other drugs.

Police say the purity of the drugs was “substantially high”, with the meth testing as 99% pure.

“It’s a significant producer if they’re able to produce that quality of product.”

In a statement, Sunwing said: “We can confirm that we have been working closely with RCMP during this investigation. The safety and security of both our employees and our customers remains our main priority and we have offered our full cooperation to the RCMP to ensure that this matter was brought to a successful conclusion. Given that the investigation is ongoing, we are not in a position to make additional comments at this time.”

This is the largest fentanyl bust in the history of Canadian undercover operations.