

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





An unknown suspect or suspects haven stolen copper wire with an approximate value of $10,000, according to Guelph Police.

Officials report that they entered behind a plaza at 20 Woodlawn Road East sometime over the past weekend.

The suspect(s) cut the fence caging in order to steal the wire and also cut wire that was already installed on the roof.

No wires were live at the time.

Anyone with information of the theft is asked to contact police.