

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West for reports of a break and enter.

The call came in on Sept. 15 around 10:00 a.m. at a business on Woodlawn Road West.

Police determined that unknown suspects entered the business between 6:00 p.m. the day before and 10:00 a.m. the day of the incident.

Approximately $100,000 tires, rims and tire pressure sensors were taken.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police.