Featured
$100k in tires, rims, pressure sensors stolen from business
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 10:38AM EDT
Guelph Police were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West for reports of a break and enter.
The call came in on Sept. 15 around 10:00 a.m. at a business on Woodlawn Road West.
Police determined that unknown suspects entered the business between 6:00 p.m. the day before and 10:00 a.m. the day of the incident.
Approximately $100,000 tires, rims and tire pressure sensors were taken.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police.