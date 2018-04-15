Featured
100-year-old home near Sebringville destroyed by fire
Only the structure of a 100-year-old home near Sebringville is left after a fire ripped through it April 15, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 12:35PM EDT
A 100-year-old home near Sebringville has been left destroyed after a fire ripped through it Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the house fire on Perth Road 130 around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
They say upon arrival the flames were seen shooting out of the roof and they immediately took a defence attack to keep the fire from spreading.
The lone occupant of the home was able to get out safely.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.