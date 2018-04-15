

CTV Kitchener





A 100-year-old home near Sebringville has been left destroyed after a fire ripped through it Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house fire on Perth Road 130 around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

They say upon arrival the flames were seen shooting out of the roof and they immediately took a defence attack to keep the fire from spreading.

The lone occupant of the home was able to get out safely.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.