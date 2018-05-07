About 1,500 people west of the Greater Toronto Area, remained without power on Monday – three days after a windstorm cause significant damage and disruption.

As of 11 a.m., Hydro One was reporting more than 100 outages west of the GTA. Most of them were quite small in nature, affecting only a handful of properties.

One of the largest was in the area around Medina, north of Thamesford. It was affecting 109 properties. Seventy-two properties were said to be without power in and around Amulree, north of Shakespeare.

Another outage was impacting 40 properties near the community of Maplewood, south of Tavistock, while electricity service was also out for 30 properties between Norwich and Burgessvile.

In all cases, Hydro One said they hoped to have power restored by 6 p.m.

Crews were also dealing with approximately 20 separate outages in Brant County and Six Nations, affecting about 150 properties in total.

Hydro One said it had nearly 500 people working to restore power across the province. As of late Monday morning, the utility was dealing with more than 25,000 customers without power across southern and central Ontario.

While power restoration was nearly complete, efforts to tally up the extent of Friday’s storm and its associated damage continued on Monday.

Brant County OPP say they dealt with more than 50 calls for service directly related to the storm, while Guelph police received nearly 80 calls.