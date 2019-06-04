

CTV Kitchener





Two men – one from Kitchener and the other from Elora – are now $100,000 richer.

They both won the ENCORE prize for the May 24 LOTTO MAX draw.

Blair Miller of Kitchener and Thomas Miller of Elora matched six of the seven winning numbers.

They purchased their $100,000 ticket from Forwell Super Variety on Lancaster Street in Kitchener.