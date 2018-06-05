Featured
$100,000 damage reported in fire at conference centre
A Cambridge Fire Department vehicle is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 3:23PM EDT
A fire that caused a significant amount of damage to a hotel kitchen is not considered suspicious.
The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at a conference centre on Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge.
While the fire is not being treated as suspicious, its exact cause has not been determined.
Damage is estimated at $100,000. No injuries were reported.