10-year-old injured in five-vehicle crash in Paris
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 9:15AM EDT
KITCHENER -- A 10-year-old has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after five vehicles were involved in a crash in Paris earlier this week.
Brant County OPP were called to the West River Street scene around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Police say a pickup truck was in the process of making a U-turn in a private driveway when it was involved in the crash.
The 10-year-old was taken to hospital and was the only one with reported injuries, according to OPP.
A 67-year-old from Brant County has been charged with careless driving.
The charge has not been proven in court. The investigation is ongoing.