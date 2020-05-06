KITCHENER -- A 10-year-old has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after five vehicles were involved in a crash in Paris earlier this week.

Brant County OPP were called to the West River Street scene around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a pickup truck was in the process of making a U-turn in a private driveway when it was involved in the crash.

The 10-year-old was taken to hospital and was the only one with reported injuries, according to OPP.

A 67-year-old from Brant County has been charged with careless driving.

The charge has not been proven in court. The investigation is ongoing.