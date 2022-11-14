10-year-old girl’s dog bites, scares away man who allegedly grabbed her: police

Guelph police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed a 10-year-old girl, but was scared away by the dog she was walking.

According to a news release, the man approached the girl either on Oct. 29 or Oct. 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in a townhome complex on 106-266 Scottsdale Drive.

Police say the dog scared the man off and possibly bit one of his arms.

The man was last seen running along the fence line behind units 238 to 254, heading towards Scottsdale Drive.

He's described as white with tanned skin, between 5'7 and 5'10, 40 to 50 years old, bald with some grey or white hair, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, black and white shoes, and grey and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.