A 10-year-old girl was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with serious, but non, life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the girl was riding her bike around 2:30 p.m. on Sherwood Drive, when she rode into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The girl was taken to a local area hospital and later transferred to Hamilton hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.