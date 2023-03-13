10-year-old dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

A 10-year-old girl has died after a fire ripped through a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, around 20 minutes southeast of Brantford, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two adults and four children escaped with minor injuries.

Emergency responders were called to the fire on Mississauga Road just before 2 a.m. Monday, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.

The camping trailer was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Sanchuk said.

“Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, however, I’m sad to say that a young child was located inside and was subsequently pronounced deceased,” Sanchuk said.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Police, the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM), the coroner, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are investigating the incident.

Officials say it could take some time to find answers.

"Oftentimes, depending on what the scenario is, if it involves potentially electrical, we'll get an engineer out here. There's a whole host of reasons that it could take a significant period of time," OFM Fire Investigator Jim Kettles said.

Tape surrounds the rubble of a camping trailer after a fatal fire at Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation on March 13, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

COMMUNITY GRIEVING

In a statement, Mississaugas of the Credit Elected Chief Stacey Laforme said the First Nation is “deeply saddened” to learn of the child’s passing and is working with Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk-Mississaugas of the Credit to support the family.

“Please join us in expressing our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and everyone affected by this tragedy,” Laforme said.

Laforme said anyone wishing to offer thoughts and prayers, can visit a fire that has been started in front of the old council office.

Six Nations of the Grand River is also offering its services to anyone looking for support, saying its mobile crisis line and Hope for Wellness helpline are available.

“Our community grieves with you through this sad and difficult time,” Six Nations elected Chief Mark B. Hill said in a statement.

Support is available here: