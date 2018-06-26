

CTV Kitchener





A slightly scaled-down version of a plan to build a new commercial tower in Kitchener’s north end has been given final approval by city councillors.

The building will be erected near the intersection of Wellington Street and Moore Avenue, on a property currently used as a parking lot. It will be the third phase of the Breithaupt Block development.

It will be 10 storeys high. The developers had sought 12 storeys, but city councillors ordered it down to 10 after hearing concerns from people living near the site about the shadows it would cast.

A five-storey parking garage will also be built at the site. Another portion of it will be turned into greenspace.