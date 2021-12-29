10 of the most-read stories on CTVNewsKitchener.ca in 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, CTVNewsKitchener.ca is looking back on some of the stories that made headlines this year.

Here are 10 of our the most read stories from 2021.

Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code

Ontario launched an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Oct. 15.

Residents can download their QR codes using the province's online portal.

Simcoe, Ont. mother fined $880 for dropping kids off with grandparents for babysitting

A Simcoe, Ont., woman said she's facing an $880 fine for violating the province's lockdown measures.

Natasha Kohl said police stopped her after she had dropped her kids off at their grandparents' house in order to do some grocery shopping.

Semi-detached Kitchener home sells for $300K over asking price

A semi-detached home in Kitchener just sold for $300,000 over the asking price, highlighting the surging local real estate market.

The home is located in Kitchener's Laurentian West neighbourhood. It was listed at $500,000. After 53 offers, it sold for $801,000.

Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Waterloo Region

A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.

"The child had underlying health conditions," Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said. "There were no school-related or childcare-related exposures in this case."

Owner of Kitchener, Ont., restaurant speaks out about service dog incident

The owner of Milton’s Restaurant in Kitchener is speaking out about a video showing a man with a service dog being forcibly removed from the premises on Wednesday.

Dionisios Gianopoulos spoke with CTV Kitchener, and says the video doesn’t tell the whole story.

'Really upsetting': Drayton, Ont. server shortchanged on tip because of vaccination status

Drayton-area server says she was shortchanged on a tip from a customer after telling them she hadn't yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I said, 'Once you're at your table, you can remove your masks,' and that's when he asked me if I was vaccinated, and it kind of threw me off a little bit," said server Brooke Rew.

She said there were no issues with the table through the service, but the customer left behind a note on the receipt, taking issue with Rew's answer about her vaccination status.

Ontario mother pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old son swept into Grand River

The mother of an Ontario boy who died after he was swept into the Grand River in Ontario in 2018 has pleaded guilty in his death.

Michelle Hanson appeared via video in court where she pleaded guilty to criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Her son, three-year-old Kaden Young, died in February 2018 when the minivan she was driving went through a road closed sign and into the Grand River during a period of heavy flooding. His body was recovered two months later, on April 21, 2018. Hanson was charged in October of 2018.

Kitchener family wakes up to find piece of fence missing

As prices for lumber skyrocket, one Kitchener family woke up to find part of their fence missing.

“I just opened up the curtain facing the backyard and I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Agnaldo Masquieto. “A few boards were missing.”

He adds that the fence he installed in the fall is now destroyed. He believes the wooden boards were stolen and he’s reported the incident to police.

Kitchener Chick-fil-A grand opening met with long line, protests

A new fast food franchise in Kitchener has been greeted by many customers as well as protesters.

The Chick-fil-A on Fairway Road officially opened its doors to the public in August, with roughly 100 people lined up beforehand waiting to get in, and some even camping out overnight.

Dream move turned nightmare: Arthur, Ont. family moving to New Brunswick looking for answers as hotel quarantine rule takes effect

A family from Arthur, Ont. is preparing for a move to New Brunswick this week (Supplied)

An Arthur, Ont. family moving to New Brunswick was scrambling for answers on how to properly self-isolate once they enter the province, as new mandatory hotel quarantine rules came into effect in August.

In February, Gwendolen Bultena and Matt Potts decided to sell their home in Arthur and move their family to New Brunswick.