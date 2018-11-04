

A winning Lotto 649 ticket worth almost $10 million was sold in London, officials say.

The $9.6 million dollar ticket will make someone an instant millionaire when claimed.

Officials say the second winning ticket was worth just under $300 thousand and encore was worth $100 thousand.

The locations of those tickets haven’t been announced yet.

Just two weeks ago a London city councilor won his seat in the municipal election and $1 million on a lottery ticket just days before.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 7 will be approximately $5 million.